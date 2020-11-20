PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 01:31 PM IST

Centre may send high-level teams to more states to monitor COVID-19 situation

The Centre has advised the governments of states and union territories to increase COVID-19 testing to detect missing positive cases

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The central government is considering sending high-level multidisciplinary teams to other states and union territories that are reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases to support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

The Centre has advised the governments of states and union territories to increase COVID-19 testing to detect missing positive cases, reported CNN News18 citing health ministry sources. An increase in testing will ensure fall in positivity rate, said the government, as per the report.

It has already rushed such teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur registering a high number of coronavirus infections.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

On November 19, the Union Health Ministry said with the spike in daily new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of COVID-19 positive patients is on the rise

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is leading the three-member team to Haryana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team. Dr SK Singh, Director (NCDC) will be leading the team to Gujarat while Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG, DHGS is heading the Manipur team.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

The teams have been tasked to visit the districts reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state’s efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

The central teams will also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up, the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 01:31 pm

