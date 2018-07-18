Centre considers increasing retirement age for SC, HC judges

The Centre is considering increasing the retirement age of judges presiding on cases in upper levels of the judiciary.

According to a CNN News 18 report, the government would consider a proposal to increase the retirement age of high court judges from the current 62 years to 64 years, and that of Supreme Court judges from the current 65 years to 67 years in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commences on July 18.

The report notes that a constitutional amendment would be needed to raise the age of retirement. Shortage of judges to preside on the backlog of cases forms the crux of the Centre’s argument.

An earlier bill was proposed by the UPA government to increase the retirement age of high court judges on par with the retirement age of Supreme Court judges at 65 years. The bill lapsed in 2014 after the end of the 15th Lok Sabha session.

Law Ministry data showed that 406 more judges are needed in the 24 high courts. Allahabad High Court faces a shortage of 56 judges, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh needs 30 judges, Kolkata 39 judges, Karnataka 38 judges, Punjab and Haryana 35 judges and Bombay needs 24 judges.

Close to three crore cases are pending in courts across India.