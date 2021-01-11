Centre considering Aadhaar linked unique digital health IDs: Report

The government is looking at the COVID-19 vaccination programme as a way to generate digital unique health identification (UHID) numbers for citizens linked to their Aadhaar cards.

This will work as follows – if a person uses their Aadhaar card as ID proof to register for the coronavirus vaccine authorities will use it to “immediately generate an UHID for the individual,” the Times of India reported.

UHID is used to maintain digital records of an individual’s health history in hospitals and become part of the government records.

There is however one technical hiccup – the Centre stated “legal implications of using Aadhaar as ID proof” in its rules for vaccinating healthcare workers.

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes' Associations (PHANA) also noted that Aadhaar was not listed as valid photo ID proof while the Centre built rosters for healthcare workers’ vaccination.

“Private sector healthcare workers did not provide their Aadhaar when drawing up the database as the government clearly said it was not to be used for the purpose. We had no clue that the government was planning to generate UHIDs,” PHANA president Dr HM Prasanna said.

In fact, on the registration of healthcare workers for vaccination, the Karnataka government-run COVID-19 portal specifically states: “Never take Aadhaar details into the excel sheet. It has legal implications. Hence it is not listed in the Photo ID drop-down menu.”

Further, furnishing Aadhaar is not mandatory for receiving the vaccine – any government-issued photo ID is acceptable. “The objective is to have digital health documentation of all citizens. However, this is optional,” health department officials told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In terms of implementation too, it was noticed during the dry runs that generating the UHIDs of beneficiaries caused a significant delay. Health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said this has “been brought to the notice of the Centre.”

Pandey also clarified that linking Aadhaar with the UHID was a “central government decision,” the report said.

On the ID he said the vaccination programme is “the perfect opportunity” since most individuals will take the vaccine. “UHID is required for seamless movement of people from one state to another seeking treatment. It is a digital proof of one's health,” he added.