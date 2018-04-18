App
Apr 18, 2018 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre committed to promoting AYUSH in JK: Naik

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said today that the Centre was committed to promoting AYUSH sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a state blessed with rich herbal potential.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH was speaking at a function after inaugurating an off-campus accommodation facility of Government Ayurvedic Medical College (GAMC) here.

“The government is committed to promoting AYUSH sector in Jammu and Kashmir...every effort will be made to make its best use for the patient care,” Naik said.

He said the Centre would consider all proposals of the state government with regard to the promotion of AYUSH sector.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 32 lakh, the two-storey building comprises three lecture halls, administrative block, principal's office, library and other facilities for the smooth functioning of GAMC off-campus.

The Government Ayurvedic Medical College, which was set up by the Centre in 2017, started functioning from the Government Ayurvedic Hospital as the building of GAMC is under construction at Akhnoor here.

