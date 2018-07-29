Centre committed to double farmers income by 2022: MoS finance

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla today said the Centre is committed to double the income of farmers by 2022. The government has taken concrete steps as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee reports, he said at a function organised by a bank here in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Modi government will double the income of the farmers by 2022. After coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people from the downtrodden section of society to open bank accounts.

This was ridiculed by the opposition parties. Today, in those 36,000 Jandhan accounts, nearly Rs 87,000 crore have been deposited. This has proved to be an important step in strengthening the economy," Shukla said.

He also said in the future Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of some necessary products will be reviewed, and may be reduced.