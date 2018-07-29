App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre committed to double farmers income by 2022: MoS finance

"The Modi government will double the income of the farmers by 2022. After coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people from the downtrodden section of society to open bank accounts."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla today said the Centre is committed to double the income of farmers by 2022. The government has taken concrete steps as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee reports, he said at a function organised by a bank here in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Modi government will double the income of the farmers by 2022. After coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people from the downtrodden section of society to open bank accounts.

This was ridiculed by the opposition parties. Today, in those 36,000 Jandhan accounts, nearly Rs 87,000 crore have been deposited. This has proved to be an important step in strengthening the economy," Shukla said.

He also said in the future Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of some necessary products will be reviewed, and may be reduced.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.