you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre begins publicity drive for Ayushman Bharat ahead of launch on September 23

The ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme will be launched by PM Narendra Modi on September 23 in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With days to go for the launch of government’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre has started publicity to create awareness about the programme, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. It was earlier scheduled to launch on September 25.

The reports suggests that states have been asked to ensure that patients are informed about Ayushman Bharat, officially known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), once they reach the hospital for treatment beginning from September 23.

The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) portal has introduced a link and issued a contact number for people to check if they are eligible for getting PM-JAY benefits.

Mass SMS messages may also be sent to beneficiaries closer to the launch date, the report adds.

The Centre has also asked all states to set up kiosks at all empaneled hospitals. Hospital will be decked with PM-JAY branding and publicity material such as banners.

The scheme

Under the scheme, eligible individuals will receive a free cover of Rs 5 lakh.

In the initial phase, as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 classification, about 100 million people from rural and urban areas will be eligible to receive this medical insurance.

AB-NHPM will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures. AB-NHPM has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and day care treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.

First Published on Sep 20, 2018 01:18 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Current Affairs #Economy #Health #India

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

