Centre begins auction process for 40 new coal mines

The Centre said that mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40 percent, heavily built-up area etc. have been excluded.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand (Image: Reuters)

Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand (Image: Reuters)

The Centre on October 12 began the auction process for 40 new coal mines. The Ministry of Coal said will be 88 mines on offer, after including rollover from the previous two tranches.

"After the successful auction of 28 coal mines in the first two tranches, Ministry of Coal has today launched the auction process of 40 new coal mines (21new mines under CM(SP) Act and 19 new mines under the Tranche 3 of MMDR Act)," the ministry said in a statement.

The 88 mines have 55 billion tonnes of coal and are spread across 10 states - Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

57 of these are fully explored mines and 31 are partially explored mines. The ministry added that there are 4 coking coal mines up for sale.

The Centre said that mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40 percent, heavily built-up area etc. have been excluded.

SBI Capital Markets is the sole transaction advisor to the Ministry of Coal for the commercial coal mine auction.

"From this tranche onwards, Ministry of Coal has introduced provisions in the Agreement related to (i) Sustainable mining operations, including mine closure; (ii) Mechanised evacuation of coal; and (iii) Surrender of a coal mine by Successful Bidder upon encountering difficult mining conditions," the Centre said.

"Key features of auction process include the introduction of National Coal Index, ease in participation with no restriction for prior coal mining experience, full flexibility in coal utilisation, optimized payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and use of clean coal technology."

The ministry also said it is considering further incentives, with a focus on sustainability.
first published: Oct 13, 2021 09:48 am

