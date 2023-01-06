 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre bans Lashkar arm Resistance Front for terror activities in J&amp;K

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

The home ministry has also designated TRF’s commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul as a terrorist under the fourth schedule of UAPA Act, 1967

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo: ANI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot – The Resistance Front – under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

The proxy outfit came into existence in 2019 and has been involved in carrying out attacks on security forces, civilians, including Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers, in the Valley.

“The Resistance Front is recruiting youth through online medium for furtherance of terrorist activities and has been involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir,” said a notification issued by the MHA.

The home ministry also said that a large number of cases have been registered against the members of TRF, relating to planning of killings of security personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Resistance Front is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian state,” said the home ministry.

In December 2022, the outfit had issued threats to 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP).