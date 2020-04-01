App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre asks states to initiate action against foreigners who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event

The government said in a statement that foreigners who participated in the event had violated visa conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has asked states to initiate action against the foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event as well as its organisers, for violation of visa conditions.

The Cabinet Secretary, in a meeting via video conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of states, also asked them to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

The gathering at Markaz in Nizamuddin West, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat was held earlier in March. Around 2,000 people, including foreigners, were in attendance at the event. The Markaz has now emerged as a hotspot of the novel coronavirus after a large number of people tested positive for the infection.

related news

Markaz Corona Cases

The police on March 31 registered an FIR against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin centre under sections of Epidemic Disease Act and the Indian Penal Code for violating government orders on the management of the Markaz in relation to social, political or religious gathering.

Also Read | Coronavirus spread at Nizamuddin: Here is what central, state govts have done so far

The Home Ministry earlier said a total of 303 Tablighi activists had symptoms of COVID-19 and were referred to different hospitals in Delhi.

In a statement, the Home Ministry also said so far 1,339 Tabligh Jamaat workers have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri, and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities, as well as to LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU Hospitals in Delhi and AllMS, Jhajjar (Haryana). The rest of them are being screened for coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage here 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Tablighi Jamaat

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.