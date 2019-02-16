Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre asks states to ensure security of students, residents belonging to J&K

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Centre on February 16 asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas in the wake of threats to them in some parts of the country, officials said.

The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation.

"Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs  to take  necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," the official said.

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #India #Pulwama terror attack

