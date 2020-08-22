Centre asks states to ensure no restrictions are imposed on inter-state movement of people, goods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic with effect from March 25

The central government has asked all states to ensure no restrictions are put on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

In the communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla drew attention to para 5 of Unlock 3 guidelines.

This para clearly states that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state & intra-state movement of persons and goods. It also states that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement of persons & goods for cross land border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

The communication also notes that despite this, there were reports that local-level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

The letter says such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

The home secretary's letter also claims that such restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under provisions of Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005.

The letter further requests that no restrictions be imposed, and it should be ensured that MHA guidelines are followed.

Since June 1, the unlock process began with the opening up of industrial activities and offices across the country.

