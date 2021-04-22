Centre asks Indian embassies to assess options to import oxygen: Report

The demand of oxygen has shot up due to increasing cases of COVID-19

The Centre has requested Indian embassies to explore options of importing oxygen, amid an urgent demand for medical grade oxygen being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

A communication in this regard has been sent to Indian embassies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In a statement on April 15, the Centre said the Empowered Group II (EG-II) had decided to "float a tender for import of 50,000 tonnes of medical oxygen."

The Union Health Ministry said it was directed to finalise the tender and "explore possible sources for import identified by missions of MEA".

Many private companies have also begun diverting oxygen supply from their plants to hospitals in various states, since the spike in COVID-19 cases has led to shortage of medical oxygen used to treat patients.

The Centre has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except in nine specified industries, with effect from April 22.

"In view of the recent surge in the country of COVID-19 cases, the requirement of oxygen for effective clinical treatment of COVID patients has also witnessed a manifold hike. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conveyed that this has already reached about 60 percent of the total daily Oxygen production, and is expected to rise further," the health ministry said on April 18.