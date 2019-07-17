Centre asks Delhi govt to complete survey of identifying beneficiaries in slums

The Centre has asked the Delhi government to complete the demand survey of identifying eligible beneficiaries of the PMAY (U) living in slum areas, according to an official statement issued on July 16.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra had directed the Delhi government to submit status report on 17,660 constructed and nearly 16,000 under-construction houses, the statement said.

Mishra on July 15 chaired a meeting of Delhi government's officers, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) regarding the large number of applicants queuing up outside the HUA and for allotment of house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) PMAY (U).

"The secretary has asked DUSIB to complete their demand survey for identifying eligible beneficiaries (slum dwellers) squatting over Jhuggi Jhopri Clusters (JJCs) in Delhi," according to the statement.

It was also decided that the DUSIB and the DDA will call for application forms online through their websites so that people may be benefitted under all verticals of the PMAY (U), it stated.

Mishra also asked the DDA to organise camps for selling around 40,000 houses by associating with various financial institutes so that people get benefit up to Rs 2.67 lakh under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of the PMAY (U).

The Delhi government assured to strategically get the houses occupied in the next six months, it added.

Last week, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons on a complaint by the HUA regarding circulation of "fake application forms" for availing benefits under the PMAY (Urban).