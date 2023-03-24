 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre approves transfer of Uttarakhand HC from Nainital to Haldwani

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed the development to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushakr Singh Dhami through a letter, the source said.

Union government has given in-principle approval to the transfer of the Uttarakhand High Court from Nainital to Haldwani, an official source said on Friday.

The law minister in his letter said the state can proceed with the transfer of the high court after having set up fundamental infrastructure in the city located 40 km away from Nainital.

The matter was given in-principle approval by the state last November in a cabinet meeting held under Dhami's chairmanship.