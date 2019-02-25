App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Centre approves over 5.6 lakh houses under PMAY for urban poors

The government has set a target of one crores houses in urban areas under the PMAY, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Centre on Monday approved over 5.6 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for urban poors, taking the total number of houses being funded by the government to more than 79 lakh.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is mandated to implement the PMAY (U), Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,79, 215 houses, followed by Andhra Pradesh 1,10,618, Maharashtra 1,01,220, Karnataka 48,729, among others.

In a statement, the ministry said the approval was given in a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee. The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) now is 79,04,674.

The government has set a target of one crores houses in urban areas under the PMAY, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to "Housing for All" by 2022 by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

The statement stated total of 1,243 projects with a project cost of Rs 33,873 crore with central assistance of Rs 8,404 crore has been approved in the meeting.

Fifteen lakh houses have so far been completed. More than 12 lakh houses are currently being constructed.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:53 pm

#Current Affairs #India #PMAY #Real Estate

