Centre approves higher power allocation from NTPC plants to Telangana, Jharkhand

The Union Cabinet on February 6 approved a proposal of the Power Ministry for higher allocation of electricity to the home state from under-construction projects of NTPC.

The proposal seeks to allocate 85 percent power to Telangana generated from Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (4000 MW) of NTPC and 85 per cent power from expansion project of Patratu Thermal Power Station (4000 MW) of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) to Jharkhand.

PVUNL is a subsidiary company of NTPC.

Both the projects are being set up in two phases. Phase-I of both the projects are under construction.

Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) will come up at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district while the Patratu Super Thermal Power Station will come at Patratu in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.

The first phase of TSTPP will comprise two units of 800 MW each and second phase for three units of 800 MW each.

Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) will comprise three units of 800 MW each in the first phase and two units 800 MW each in the second phase.

As per an official release, higher allocation of power to Telangana from TSTPP will ensure that the Central government has taken the necessary measures as enumerated in the 13th Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Higher allocation of power to Jharkhand from PTPS will also help in improving the power scenario of the state.

The Cabinet also accorded ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resource and Agriculture, Maldives.

The MoU was singed in December 2018 during the state visit of President of Maldives to India.

Another official release said the Cabinet has approved signing of agreement between the India and Ukraine for cooperation in agriculture and food industry.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister also gave its nod for signing of an MoU between India and Malaysia for mutual cooperation to raise the status and prestige of the practicing company secretary in both countries, and to facilitate the movement of company secretaries across borders in the Asia-Pacific region.