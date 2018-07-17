Centre approves developmental projects worth Rs 1131.87 crore for Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that the central government has approved projects worth Rs 1131.87 crore for overall development of the state.

These include a water conservation project worth Rs 708.87 crore and mushroom development project worth Rs 423 crore, Thakur said in an official statement issued here.

Under the water conservation project, check dams, ponds and other water harvesting structures will be constructed.

The chief minister said the integrated mushroom development project would prove to be a milestone for the farming community of the state.

All varieties of mushroom would be cultivated under the project, he added.