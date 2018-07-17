App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre approves developmental projects worth Rs 1131.87 crore for Himachal Pradesh

These include a water conservation project worth Rs 708.87 crore and mushroom development project worth Rs 423 crore, Thakur said in an official statement issued here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that the central government has approved projects worth Rs 1131.87 crore for overall development of the state.

These include a water conservation project worth Rs 708.87 crore and mushroom development project worth Rs 423 crore, Thakur said in an official statement issued here.

Under the water conservation project, check dams, ponds and other water harvesting structures will be constructed.

The chief minister said the integrated mushroom development project would prove to be a milestone for the farming community of the state.

All varieties of mushroom would be cultivated under the project, he added.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.