Central Vista project: Firm chosen for second phase will have to keep check on air, noise pollution

Companies filing their bids for the next phase of the Central Vista project must install air purifiers and keep construction noise under prescribed thresholds, Hindustan Times has reported citing tender documents accessed by the newspaper.

These documents, according to HT, lay down some of the broad guidelines that the companies are required to follow.

The second phase will involve the redevelopment and restructuring of the Central Vista Avenue, including majority of the Rajpath stretch and government offices parallel to it. In addition to the air purifiers and limit on noise pollution, the companies will also have to abide by a 300-day deadline while carrying out the work in patches, according to the report.

"The contractor will also have to install air quality monitors, required number of air purifiers to maintain air quality index below acceptable levels of PM 2.5 -- within 150 [for] up to 500m from the site of work -- during the entire construction period," the tender document says.

Moreover, according to the newspaper, companies will also have to install noise monitors and ensure that the sound level is kept below 90/120 dB between 6:00am to 10:00pm and 60/90 dB between 10.00pm to 6.00am.

According to the tender document, the contractor might also have to carry out the work in "three shifts with large manpower of workers, supervisors and professional engineers".

"The site shall be kept clean of all debris, rubbish and dirt & surplus/waste material all the time. It also includes maintenance, cleaning & de-silting the pipe lines laid by the contractor for all internal services etc executed by the contractor to the entire satisfaction of the engineer-in-charge during the maintenance periods," the document reads.

The selected firm, states the document, will be responsible for comprehensive maintenance and operation for a period of 60 months after the completion of construction. Firms interested in the project will have to submit financial bids and technical plans by December 1.