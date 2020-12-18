Central Vista project: CPWD submits consolidated plan for environmental clearance, cost escalates by Rs 1,656 crore

Architectural rendering of the new Parliament building, proposed to be built as part of the Central Vista project. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt)

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has submitted a consolidated proposal for all buildings under the Central Vista project that will require environmental clearance after being criticised by the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) for what it called a piecemeal approach of seeking approvals.

The consolidated proposal, however, does not mention the new Prime Minister’s Office complex, the Hindustan Times reported. The building was part of the previous proposal.

The total built-up area has been reduced from 18,37,057 square metres to 17,21,500 square metres in the revised proposal. However, the project cost has escalated by Rs 1,656 crore (from Rs 11,794 to Rs 13,450 crore).

According to the news report, the EAC had rejected the CPWD’s earlier application to amend the terms of reference (TOR) for the Central Vista project to add new components as the public works body was seeking clearances in a piecemeal manner.

The report suggests that CPWD officials did not comment on why the new prime minister’s office complex was not mentioned in the new proposal.

The Central Vista redevelopment project has been envisaged to include not only the new Parliament building, but also the New India garden, an underground transit system connecting central secretariat buildings to the existing metro station, a new PMO complex, among other structures.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, days after the Supreme Court allowed the Centre to go ahead with the ceremony following the government’s assurance that no construction or demolition work would be carried out till the apex court takes a call on pending petitions on the issue.

The top court is hearing a batch of pleas which have raised questions over several aspects of the project, including the environmental clearance granted to it.