Central Vista: Here's a look at the new Parliament building

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

The new Parliament building is expected to open by the end of January 2023; final touches are being added to the interiors at the moment. It was due to be completed by November last year.

The new building is set in a way to co-exist with the old one.

The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista project that aims to give a new identity to the ‘power corridor’ of India.

The government website - centralvista.gov.in - released the images of the new Parliament building on January 20. (New Lok Sabha chamber)

The decision about where the forthcoming Parliamentary Budget Session will be held—the new facility or the current one—is still up for debate, according to government sources. (New Rajya Sabha)

The new Parliament building and the Central Vista renovation responsibilities have been undertaken by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA). (State-of-the-Art Constitutional Hall)

The 3-km Rajpath will be revamped from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office, the residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.