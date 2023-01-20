Central Vista: Here's a look at the new Parliament building

The new Parliament building is expected to open by the end of January 2023; final touches are being added to the interiors at the moment. It was due to be completed by November last year.

The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista project that aims to give a new identity to the ‘power corridor’ of India.

The government website - centralvista.gov.in - released the images of the new Parliament building on January 20. (New Lok Sabha chamber)

The decision about where the forthcoming Parliamentary Budget Session will be held—the new facility or the current one—is still up for debate, according to government sources. (New Rajya Sabha)

The new Parliament building and the Central Vista renovation responsibilities have been undertaken by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA). (State-of-the-Art Constitutional Hall)

The 3-km Rajpath will be revamped from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office, the residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

The building is being built by Tata Projects Ltd. It will feature a huge constitution hall to highlight India's democratic legacy, a lounge for lawmakers, a library, many committee rooms, dining places, and plenty of parking area. India’s present Parliament building, previously known as the Council House, was designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The new building is set in a way to co-exist with the old one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. The building will have modern facilities. The new building is being built because the current one is almost a 100-year-old building. The aim is also to accommodate the increased number of workers and visitors.

