Central teams working on ground in states with surging COVID-19 caseload: MoS Health Bharti Pawar

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376 with 37,154 new coronavirus infections
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar on July 12 said that the Centre has sent its special teams to states reporting an increase in daily new COVID-19 cases.
Speaking to ANI, Pawar said that the Central government's team is working on the ground in states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, where cases are on the rise. "We are continuously monitoring the situation on the ground and taking feedback from the state governments," she said.
The MoS further said that the Centre has issued guidelines to tackle the rising cases and also urged people to wear masks and avoid crowded places.
States have been advised to follow the five-fold ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ strategy. They were also urged to ensure adequate health infrastructure preparedness, especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas; and to tackle potential future surges.
Pawar also said that the government will undertake more measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
After a devastating second wave of COVID-19, some states are again reporting high number of fresh cases. Centre had on July 2 deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported by these states.
Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376 with 37,154 new coronavirus infections, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.
Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.