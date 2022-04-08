Central teams rush to four states to scrutinise claims filed for COVID ex-gratia compensation

In compliance of an order issued by the Supreme Court, central teams were rushed on April 8 to four states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala - for random scrutiny of claims filed for COVID-19 ex-gratia compensation.

Under Section 52 of Disaster Management Act 2005, making of a false claim and/or submitting a false certificate to avail of the ex-gratia compensation is liable to be punished.

