    Central teams rush to four states to scrutinise claims filed for COVID ex-gratia compensation

    Under Section 52 of Disaster Management Act 2005, making of a false claim or submitting a false certificate to avail of the ex-gratia compensation is liable to be punished.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

    In compliance of an order issued by the Supreme Court, central teams were rushed on April 8 to four states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala - for random scrutiny of claims filed for COVID-19 ex-gratia compensation.

    Under Section 52 of Disaster Management Act 2005, making of a false claim and/or submitting a false certificate to avail of the ex-gratia compensation is liable to be punished.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)



