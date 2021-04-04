Central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians to be sent to Maharashtra: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there, at a high level meeting reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination program.

The PM also said that a special campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour which emphasises 100% mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities will be organised from 6th April to 14 April, according to a statement.

At the meeting, it was also emphasized that the reasons for the sharper rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

According to the statement, the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some States remains speculative.

On the vaccine front, the government had discussions on the research and development along with the production capacity of existing manufacturers and the capacity of vaccines that are under trials. It was informed that vaccine manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity and are also in discussion with other domestic and offshore companies to augment the same.