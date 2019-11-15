App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central team visits cyclone-affected districts of West Bengal

The death toll due to the cyclone has risen to 14 in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A central team on November 15 visited cyclone 'Bulbul'-affected areas in North & South 24 Parganas and Purba Midnapore districts in West Bengal to asess the extent of damage caused by the calamity.

The officials from various departments of the central government held meetings with the district magistrates, elected members of panchayat bodies and locals.

"We visited the areas affected by the cyclone to assess the extent of devastation. We have spoken to all the people concerned," a member of the central team said.

"The team members have taken a note of what we have gathered from our meetings in these districts. We will now submit a report to the central government," he said.

The death toll due to the cyclone has risen to 14 in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas, had said on Wednesday that the loss incurred by the state due to the catastrophe might go up to Rs 50,000 crore.

She said that at least 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land was damaged due to the storm.

Banerjee said six lakh people have been affected and over five lakh houses damaged due to the cyclone, which made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh.

The state government has also constituted a task force in the three districts to look into the distribution of relief materials.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Cyclone Bulbul #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

