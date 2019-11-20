App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central team on Maharashtra visit to assess crop damage from November 22

The unseasonal showers and delayed retreat of monsoon had mainly affected farmers from Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik divisions in October.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

A Central team is coming to Maharashtra on a three-day visit beginning November 22 to assess the damage caused to crops in the unseasonal rains, a state official said on November 20.

"The five-member team from the Centre is visiting Maharashtra for three days to assess the damage caused to crops in unseasonal rains. They will visit various areas, interact with farmers before submitting their reports to the Centre. The team will start its tour on November 22," a state disaster management department official said.

He said crops on estimated 94,53,139 hectares were damaged in rains while the number of the affected farmers is more than one crore.

Aurangabad division is worst hit, he said, adding that soyabean and cotton are the worst hit.

"So far the state has demanded Rs 7207.79 crore in a financial assistance from the Centre through the National Disaster Relief Fund to help the farmers who have lost their crops completely," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on November 16 announced financial relief to farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains, and ordered its immediate disbursal.

The relief entails Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.

Earlier this month, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special assistance for affected farmers.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

