App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Secretariat, Khan Market, 3 other metro stations closed for over an hour to ease rush of passengers

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters, even as streets outside these stations remained crowded.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Entry and exit gates at five Delhi Metro stations were closed for over an hour on January 1 evening to ease rush of passengers on New Year's Day.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters, even as streets outside these stations remained crowded.

"As advised by police authorities, entry and exit at five stations -- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market -- have been closed temporarily from 6:05 pm onwards till further instructions. This is necessitated in view of crowd management which is witnessed around these areas," a senior DMRC official said after the gates were closed.

Close

Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House and Khan Market stations in Lutyens' Delhi and Pragati Maidan station near Delhi Zoo get huge crowd on festive occasions.

related news

"Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Over an hour later, the entry and exit gates at all the five stations were opened.

"Normal services have resumed at these stations," the official said.

Anticipating a huge crowd on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro on Tuesday had restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.