App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central Railways to auction goat after ticketless owner runs away

The first day of the auction drew in no buyers but Railway officials are determined to extend it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Central Railway officials in Mumbai are confused about what to do with their latest offender — a goat.

The officials have been babysitting the goat for more than two days after its owner abandoned it at Masjid station.

According to a report by The Times of India, a ticket collector (TC) on Tuesday noticed a man walking out of the main platform with a goat. The TC stopped him as rules do not permit animals on board trains or at stations.

The man stopped, made a play of going through his pockets for the ticket, and ran into the crowd. The TC could not locate the man and was left with the goat beside him. He ultimately brought the animal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and tied it inside a luggage room.

As per rules, since the owner has not turned up to claim his possession, it will be put up for auction. The next day, Railway officials tied a placard around the goat’s neck, which said bidding starts at Rs 3,000.

No prospective buyers turned up, but Railway officials say the auction will continue the next day as well.

The report said a caretaker assigned to the goat had named it Basanti and added that she was ‘very well behaved.’
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 12:56 pm

tags #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.