Central Railways to auction goat after ticketless owner runs away

Central Railway officials in Mumbai are confused about what to do with their latest offender — a goat.

The officials have been babysitting the goat for more than two days after its owner abandoned it at Masjid station.

According to a report by The Times of India, a ticket collector (TC) on Tuesday noticed a man walking out of the main platform with a goat. The TC stopped him as rules do not permit animals on board trains or at stations.

The man stopped, made a play of going through his pockets for the ticket, and ran into the crowd. The TC could not locate the man and was left with the goat beside him. He ultimately brought the animal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and tied it inside a luggage room.

As per rules, since the owner has not turned up to claim his possession, it will be put up for auction. The next day, Railway officials tied a placard around the goat’s neck, which said bidding starts at Rs 3,000.

No prospective buyers turned up, but Railway officials say the auction will continue the next day as well.

The report said a caretaker assigned to the goat had named it Basanti and added that she was ‘very well behaved.’