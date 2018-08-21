Central Railways ranked last on all-India punctuality performance

Moneycontrol News

The recently concluded ranking of all-India punctuality performance of Indian Railways has revealed that long-distance trains of Central Railways Mumbai division have been constantly late in the past week, achieving the last position.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Bhavnagar has topped the ranking with 99.35 percent punctuality whereas Central Mumbai is 55th out of the total 69 divisions. Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai Central have managed to be in top ten positions. The ranking was based on the performance in the period 13-20 August.

Officials are trying their best to maintain the punctuality of trains but according to reports, 7 percent of fall is noticed in the punctuality ratings of Central Railways (CR) Mumbai. From 67.89 per cent, it has slipped to 60.49 per cent in the first four months of 2018-19.

The loss of punctuality is mainly due to three level crossing gates at Diva, Kalwa and Ambivli in the suburban section. These gates are kept open for extended periods and road overbridges have not been constructed by the agencies concerned,” Sunil Udasi CR’s chief public relations officer said.

Many passengers are not much satisfied with railways performance as they are used to this irregular schedules of Trains. On the other hand, officials are just claiming that they are trying their best to improve and upgrade the infrastructure to avoid this irregularity of Indian Railways. “Our team is working hard and with full dedication to achieving 100% punctuality,” said WR’s chief public relations officer, Ravinder Bhakar.