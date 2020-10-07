Central Railway to run 5 pairs of special trains in Maharashtra from October 9

The CSMT-Nagpur will be Duronto special train, while others will be superfast specials, the CR added.
The Central Railway (CR) on October 6 announced that it will run five pairs of special trains in Maharashtra starting October 9. While two of these five special trains will be operated between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Pune, one each will run on CSMT-Nagpur, CSMT-Gondia and CSTM-Solapur routes, the CR said in a release.
The moves comes as the Maharashtra government has allowed to start trains on the intra-state routes as part of the Unlock guidelines released on September 30.
