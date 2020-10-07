Central Railway to run 5 pairs of special trains in Maharashtra from October 9

The Central Railway (CR) on October 6 announced that it will run five pairs of special trains in Maharashtra starting October 9. While two of these five special trains will be operated between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Pune, one each will run on CSMT-Nagpur, CSMT-Gondia and CSTM-Solapur routes, the CR said in a release.

The moves comes as the Maharashtra government has allowed to start trains on the intra-state routes as part of the Unlock guidelines released on September 30.

The CSMT-Nagpur will be Duronto special train, while others will be superfast specials, the CR added.

The special trains between CSMT-Pune will halt on the regular stops of Deccan Queen and Indrayani Express, while the CSMT-Gondia, CSMT-Solapur and CSMT-Nagpur trains on the designated stops of Vidarbha Express, Siddheshwar Express and Duranto Express, a senior railway official said. The reservation for the trains will commence from October 8, the release said. "Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains," it said. The CR has appealed to the passengers to follow all the norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and after disembarking at the destination.