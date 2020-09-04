172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|central-railway-to-operate-special-trains-on-september-4-6-for-candidates-of-nda-naval-academy-exams-5800171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Railway to operate special trains on September 4-6 for candidates of NDA, Naval Academy exams

PTI

The Central Railway (CR) on September 4 announced that it would operate special trains on 23 routes announced that it would operate special trains on 23 routes between September 4 and 6 for candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams.

In a statement, the CR said that each special train would make two trips, except for the CSMT-Sawantwadi Road special train, of which four services will be operated. These special trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai, Bhusaval-Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur-Nagpur, Pune-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur.

Special trains will also run on Nashik Road-Nagpur, Amravati-Nagpur, Jalgaon-Nagpur, Akola-Nagpur, Ahmednagar-Nagpur, Panvel-Nagpur, Balharshah-Nagpur, Pune-Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Panvel-Nagpur, Balharshah-Nagpur, Pune-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Miraj-Madgaon, Kolhapur-Madgaon, Kolhapur-Dharwad, Pune-Dharwad, and Mumbai-Hyderabad, it added.

Bookings for the fully reserved special trains on special charges will commence on September 4 at 6 pm at all computerised reservation centres and online on"http://www.irctc.co.in/, the CR said.

Every train will have a variable number of AC and non-AC coaches.

The CR also appealed to the passengers travelling on these special trains to follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Central Railway #Current Affairs #exam #India #National Defence Academy #Naval Academy

