you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Railway to operate special trains from Mumbai and Pune

These special services will be operated between Mumbai-Howrah, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur, Pune to Howrah, Pune to Balharshah, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Manduadih, Pune to Danapur, Nagpur to Santragachi, Mumbai to Patna,Pune to Gorakhpur, and Mumbai to Gorakhpur, a CR release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Due to sudden surge in demand for east and north India bound trains, Central Railway will run special unreserved trains for various destinations from Mumbai and Pune on March 20 and 21.

These special services will be operated between Mumbai-Howrah, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur, Pune to Howrah, Pune to Balharshah, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Manduadih, Pune to Danapur, Nagpur to Santragachi, Mumbai to Patna,Pune to Gorakhpur, and Mumbai to Gorakhpur, a CR release said.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

