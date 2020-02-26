App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Railway to operate extra trains on Holi

As per the release, four weekly special trains each will be operated on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna, LTT- Varanasi, LTT-Mau and Pune-Danapur route, whereas 10 trains will be operated between Pune and Balharshah stations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Railway will operate 26 extra trains on its north-bound routes from Mumbai to clear the rush during the Holi festival, a release here stated on Wednesday.

As per the release, four weekly special trains each will be operated on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna, LTT- Varanasi, LTT-Mau and Pune-Danapur route, whereas 10 trains will be operated between Pune and Balharshah stations.

These trains will run on different days between March 5 to 15 and their coach composition will also differ.

Booking for these trains will begin from February 29 onwards, the release said.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Central Railway #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

