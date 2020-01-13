App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 11:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Railway nets Rs 155cr in fines from ticketless travellers

In a release, CR said it had earned Rs 12.20 crore from ticketless travellers in December, 2019 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the same month in 2018, an increase of 17.30 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Central Railway has earned Rs 155.14 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular travellers between April and December, 2019, an official said on Monday.

This is 14.44 per cent higher than the fines of Rs 135.56 crore recovered during the same period in 2018, he added.

In a release, CR said it had earned Rs 12.20 crore from ticketless travellers in December, 2019 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the same month in 2018, an increase of 17.30 per cent.

Close
It said 249 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs 1.95 lakh recovered as penalty in December 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Central Railway #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.