App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Railway earns Rs 92 cr in fines from 17 lakh irregular travel cases

Around 2.72 lakh cases of irregular travel, including unbooked luggage, were detected as against 2.53 lakh cases in August 2018, an increase of 7.50 percent, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Central Railway earned Rs 92.19 crore in fines from 17.29 lakh cases of irregular travel between April and August this year, up from 15.70 lakh cases in the same period last year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This amount includes Rs 13.45 crore in fines collected in August, up 19.23 per cent from Rs 11.28 crore earned during the same month last year, the statement informed.

Around 2.72 lakh cases of irregular travel, including unbooked luggage, were detected as against 2.53 lakh cases in August 2018, an increase of 7.50 percent, it said.

Close
"Four touts operating in Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions were held. Three men posing as ticket examiners and four posing as police personnel were also arrested in Mumbai and Pune divisions," the statement added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Central Railway #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.