Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU service in Mumbai

Central Railway on Monday celebrated the completion of 95 years of operating electrical multiple units on its suburban network in Mumbai.

The first such EMU, railway terminology for suburban trains, was run as a 4-coach configuration on February 3, 1925 between CSMT (then Victoria Terminus) to Kurla.

It was flagged off by then Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The zonal railway marked the occasion on Monday by having a re-run of the service using a flower-decked EMU, he said.