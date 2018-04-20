Central Railway adds 10 'Summer Special' Mumbai-Varanasi trains to beat rush

The Central Railway will be running 10 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai and Varanasi this summer to beat the summer rush.

These weekly trains will start operation from April 24 and continue till May 23, according to a report in ANI, adding that the train fares may vary.

All the special trains, comprising one AC- Three Tier, 10 sleeper class, five general second seating and two general second-class-cum-luggage brake vans will cover over five trips individually during the scheduled period.

Train number 01027 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06.45 hours on every Tuesday and will arrive Varanasi at 12.00 hours the next day. This service will be available from April 24 to May 22, a Central Railway spokesperson told the news agency.

Train number 01028 Special will leave Varanasi at 13.55 hours on every Wednesday from April 25, 2018 to May 23, and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4.15 pm the next day, the spokesperson added.

Interested passenger can book tickets for the summer special trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from April 21 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations. These bookings can also be made online.

The Summer Special Trains will stop en-route at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Chheoki Junction.

The general second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) system.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced a list of 452 summer special trains connecting various states that will run this summer to clear the extra rush of passengers.