App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central, north India prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change: Govt

In a reply to another question, Vardhan said both the first-stage long range forecast issued on April 15 and the second stage forecast issued on May 31 suggest that the monsoon seasonal rainfall for the country as whole was likely to be near normal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Central, north India and western Himalayas have become more prone to extreme rainfall due to changing climate, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on July 9. Vardhan also said the government had not estimated the monsoon to be below average during the current year.

"Studies show, in the changing climate scenario, central and northern India and western Himalayas have become more prone to extreme rainfall events," the earth sciences minister said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"Even though it cannot be termed as a direct cause, events like heavy rainfall in various parts of the country have a possible linkage with global warming, since climate model simulations brings out intensification of extreme precipitation in various parts of the world due to global warming," Vardhan said.

Close

"Also, several scientific studies bring out the possible linkage of climate change with the sudden occurrence of rainfall extreme," the minister added.

related news

In a reply to another question, Vardhan said both the first-stage long range forecast issued on April 15 and the second stage forecast issued on May 31 suggest that the monsoon seasonal rainfall for the country as whole was likely to be near normal.

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 96 per cent of the long period average with a model error of plus or minus 5 per cent, Vardhan said, adding that LPA of the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period was likely to be 89 cm.

"Deficiency of rain has not been predicted for southwest monsoon season 2019 by (the) IMD. However, delay in monsoon onset over Kerala and its progress further has caused deficiency of rainfall in the month of June," he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Harsh Vardhan #IMD #monsoon #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.