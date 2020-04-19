Central government offices in Mumbai to resume work from April 20 with lesser workforce

Central government offices in Mumbai, Maharashtra will resume work from April 20, but with lesser workforce.

The government has informed its employees to work from offices starting April 20. This comes even as the situation in the financial hub remains grim due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 18, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai were 2,268, including 126 deaths. In Maharashtra, a total of 3,648 cases have been reported so far.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) offices will open from April 20. Most government offices however are only taking up urgent work.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, whole time members and surveillance department members have been working from the office on most days since March 24, when the nationwide lockdown was announced. Some officials from other departments have also worked from the office based on their department’s requirement.

However, SEBI has called almost 20 percent of all officials to work from office starting April 20.

ED has also called most of its officers, to the Mumbai office, where high profile investigations are underway. However, some officials have been visiting the office as per hearings of cases in courts. Thus, investigation in cases related to Yes Bank, PMC Bank, DHFL and Jet Airways are likely to gather steam from April 20.

Most officers Moneycontrol spoke to said that the government “has allowed work from Monday, only in these areas where there are no containment zones. But Mumbai is the most-affected city in the country and it increases the risk when we go to the office".

"Currently, we are allowed to start work with almost 20 percent of the work force. But if most of the supporting staff will not be there, then it is difficult to pursue our work efficiently and we are not able to call for statement also," an investigation officer told Moneycontrol.

Western Regional Director of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had resumed work with two senior officials last week. Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) will also resume work from office starting April 20.

Another official told Moneycontrol, "Our support staff stays in Mumbai’s suburbs and from there it is not easy to reach (the office) without local trains".