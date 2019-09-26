Census 2021 will cost Rs 12,000 crore, need 33 lakh people to count every Indian

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 announced that Census 2021 will be conducted digitally. The 16th Indian Census will be the first paperless census to be conducted since 1865 and is also set to be the costliest so far.

Census 2021 is expected to cost Rs 12,000 crore, a 445 percent rise as compared to Rs 2,200 crore spent on conducting Census 2011, The Times of India has reported.

Each Census has its ‘census moment’ which defines a time period to get accurate information about the population. For the 2021 Census, the reference point for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be October 1, 2020.

For the rest of the country, the reference date will be March 1, 2021. This means that those who are born after these dates or those who died before these dates will be excluded from the census, the report suggested.

Counting is expected to happen in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2020. Counting in Uttarakhand and Himachal is expected to take place between October 1 and October 5 next year.

Population in Union Territories will be counted between February 9 and February 28, 2021. A revision count will be conducted from March 1 to March 5, 2021 to collect data from anyone, who was initially left out.

The census preparation will focus on teaching officials how to conduct the exercise, as the data will be collected through a mobile app for the first time. Over 33 lakh enumerators are expected to conduct the exercise for the upcoming census. The digital collection of data will ensure that the census data is published sooner, unlike Census 2011, which was made public only after seven years of the exercise being conducted.

The procedure of collecting the data begins six months prior to counting with listing houses. The first step involves describing the house with proper details – type of house, construction material used, type of flooring, amenities available etc – the second step is recording information about the people residing in the house – Indian or foreigners.

In addition, Census 2021 will be conducted in 16 languages, as was Census 2011. The last Census had recognised 121 languages, which were spoken by at least 10,000 people. Besides, 19,569 languages were identified as mother tongues, the report pointed out.

To ensure that accurate maps are drawn by enumerators, territorial boundaries are fixed a year before conducting the exercise, and the state as well as the Centre are requested not to make any changes to them.