Census 2021 related field activities postponed due to COVID-19: Govt

Representative image

The field activities related to the census 2021 exercise in the country have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha that census 2021 was to be conducted under the provisions of the Census Act of 1948 in two phases.

They were house listing and housing census during April-September, 2020 and population enumeration during February 9-28, 2021.

"However, census-related field activities have been postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The minister added that in the census, data is collected on demographic and various socio-economic parameters like education, SC/ST, religion, language, marriage, fertility, disability, occupation and migration of the individuals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It also collects data on migration characteristics along with the reasons for migration such as work/employment and business, he said.