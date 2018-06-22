CEMS sets up 24 labs for skill development in maritime sector

The government on Friday said 24 labs have been set up by Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding (CEMS), a startup for skill development in the sector.

"The Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding (CEMS)...has announced setting up of 24 labs - 6 in Mumbai and 18 in Vizag campus," the shipping ministry said in a statement.

Promoted by Indian Register of Shipping in partnership with Siemens and support from Sagarmala, shipping ministry, CEMS aims to build competency in the field of maritime and shipbuilding sector through skill development in the latest manufacturing technologies for shipbuilding, repair and ancillary sectors.

"CEMS has established one of the first of its kind of infrastructure in Asia Pacific with 24 labs. With the setting up of these labs in Mumbai and Vizag, CEMS is well-positioned to build competency in the maritime & shipbuilding sector through various courses ably supported by world class infrastructure," the statement added.