you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Celebs wish speedy recovery for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek as Big B, son test positive for COVID-19

Soon after Amitabh's post, the wishes for his speedy recovery began pouring in from his fans and colleagues from the film industry, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

They shared their health update on Twitter. “I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited, Amitabh tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he added.

Close

Soon after his father’s tweet quelling speculation about his health, Abhishek also tweeted.

related news

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Within minutes of Amitabh's post, the wishes for his speedy recovery began pouring in from his fans and colleagues from the film industry, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Niel Nitin Mukesh among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.








Amitabh, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 08:48 am

tags #Abhishek Bachchan #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Entertainment #Health #India #trends

