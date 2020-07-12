Celebs wish speedy recovery for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek as Big B, son test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

They shared their health update on Twitter. “I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited, Amitabh tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he added.

Soon after his father’s tweet quelling speculation about his health, Abhishek also tweeted.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.

Within minutes of Amitabh's post, the wishes for his speedy recovery began pouring in from his fans and colleagues from the film industry, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.



Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy...@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 11, 2020

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar and Niel Nitin Mukesh among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.



And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ ! https://t.co/CgpoHvlgqe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2020



You have always been a fighter !! God bless for a speedy recovery https://t.co/NEAf0N4E10— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 11, 2020



Praying for your speedy recovery Sir. Love and prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2020





Dear Amitji .. Please get well soon.. We wish you lots of love and a speedy recovery..

Warm Regards

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 12, 2020



Fighters like you know only one thing - fight. Your positivity and enthusiasm for life will bring you home soon and you shall inspire the world. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2020





Prayers... You’re a fighter & the personification of ‘Survivor’... FIGHT!!

Duas..

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 11, 2020



Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020





Amitabh, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

