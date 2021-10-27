T20 World Cup: J&K police book students under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a game on October 24 in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked medical students under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 international cricket match.

Three engineering students from Kashmir have also been suspended by a college in Agra and a private school in Udaipur expelled a teacher for allegedly posting WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on October 24 in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt. The match took place in Dubai.

After the match, videos of the celebrations of Pakistan's victory against India at many places in the valley went viral on social media. At many places, firecrackers were also burst following Pakistan's victory.

On October 26, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said anyone who celebrated Pakistan's recent win over India in a T20 World Cup match would be jailed for "conspiring" against the country.

The police have registered two cases under the UAPA in Karan Nagar and Soura police stations respectively.

The FIR filed against women hostel students of Government Medical College at Karan Nagar Police Station read: “Some unidentified girl students celebrated Pakistan’s win inside the Government Medical College Srinagar and raised pro-Pakistan slogans against the sovereignty of India,” reported The Indian Express. The FIR, lodged against students at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura Police Station, was almost the same, it said.

Following this, the J-K Students Association has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw the UAPA charges on humanitarian grounds. In a statement, the national spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said the UAPA charges against students is a harsh punishment that will ruin their future and will further alienate them.

In Agra, the suspended students belonged to Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical Campus in Bichpuri. The college administration suspended the students on October 25. Dr Pankaj Gupta, director of administration and finance at the institute, said the students were suspended with immediate effect.

"The students were studying under the Prime Minister Super Special Scheme. We have also apprised the PM office and AICTE of the students' act. However, students have apologised," Dr Gupta added.

In Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the teacher was expelled after her WhatsApp status featured a photo of Pakistani players after the match and saying ‘we won’ in Hindi, according to The Indian Express report. She issued a video apology and said she didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments, it said.

A case was registered against the teacher under IPC Section 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), Dalpat Singh, SHO, Amba Mata Police Station, told the publication.

