Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Bajaj Markets Shop on No Cost EMI with an EMI Card

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has teamed up with leading brands in the country to offer EMI card, credit cards, and other financial tools. Some of these cards allow cardholders to make big purchases on no-cost EMIs with minimal/zero down payment.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is one such popular choice among those looking to simplify their shopping experience. With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it may be the ideal time to apply for this card and make this festive season even more joyful.

Here are some of the key features of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card: Pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs Minimal payment on select products Over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4000+ cities Flexible repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months Low processing fees Zero foreclosure chargesWhat’s more, cardholders can access some exciting offers from partner stores with this card. These offers can make Raksha Bandhan shopping even more delightful.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. It is simple and takes only a few minutes. Here are some of the key benefits of applying for the card on this platform: Instant activation End-to-end digital process Minimal documentationThe Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a simple financing option that is sure to make shopping for Raksha Bandhan simple, affordable, and convenient. To get started with the application process for this card, one can visit the Bajaj Markets app or website. About Bajaj MarketsBajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choices to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology, and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with the digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.