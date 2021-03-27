Celebrate Holi at home, avoid public gatherings: Delhi Police appeal

The Delhi Police on Saturday appealed to people to avoid public gatherings on Holi and celebrate the festival at home in compliance with coronavirus guidelines.

It also warned of strict action against those found indulging in public celebrations during the festival.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Citing the DDMA order, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocol, adding that public celebrations and gatherings during Holi shall not be allowed in public places like grounds, parks, markets or religious places.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"According to the DDMA order, people not allowed to go out and play Holi in large numbers. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home. Strict legal action will be taken against those found playing Holi outside in large gatherings," he said.