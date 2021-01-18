MARKET NEWS

CEC Sunil Arora arrives in Assam to review poll preparedness

Arora, who will also meet leaders of political parties on Tuesday, is scheduled to address the media the next day before the team's departure from here.

PTI
January 18, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other EC functionaries on Monday arrived in Assam on a three-day visit to review preparedness for the forthcoming assembly election in the state, officials said.

Arora chaired a closed-door meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade and senior police officers of Assam at a city hotel in the evening soon after reaching here.

The CEC is accompanied by seven senior officials of the Commission. The EC team on Tuesday would hold separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, district election officers and the superintendents of police, officials said.

Arora, who will also meet leaders of political parties on Tuesday, is scheduled to address the media the next day before the team's departure from here.

Other members of the team are Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar, Senior Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia Director of Expenditure Pankaj Srivastava and EVM Consultant Vipin Katara.

Earlier, an EC team led by Dharmendra Sharma visited Assam from January 11 to 13 to take stock of preparedness both at the district and the state level for the assembly poll. Election to the 126-member Assam assembly is due in March-April with the term of the current House expiring in May.
first published: Jan 18, 2021 10:02 pm

