CEC Rajiv Kumar reaches Kathmandu as international observer for Nepal polls

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Kumar, 62, is leading a four-member delegation, including two officials from the Election Commission of India.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (Image Source: PIB)

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday reached here as an international observer for Sunday's general elections in Nepal.

Nepal is scheduled to hold elections on November 20 to elect 275 members of the federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.

Upon their arrival, Shaligram Sharma Poudel, Joint Secretary at the Election Commission of Nepal, welcomed Kumar and other members of the delegation at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Shortly after landing in Kathmandu, Kumar, his wife and other members of the delegation left for Pokhara, a famous tourist destination of Nepal.

He will join other international delegates to observe the election. Kumar will visit polling stations in Kathmandu and surrounding areas before wrapping up his five-day visit on November 22.