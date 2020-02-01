App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

CDS should protest loudly, our voice will join him: P Chidambaram on reduced defence budget allocation

In a marginal hike, the defence budget was increased to Rs 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year's Rs 3.18 lakh crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the chief of defence staff should strongly protest against the reduced budget allocation for defence sector and the party will stand in his support.

In a marginal hike, the defence budget was increased to Rs 3.37 lakh crore for 2020-21 against last year's Rs 3.18 lakh crore, notwithstanding expectations of a significantly higher allocation to fast-track long-pending military modernisation.

"It is for the new secretary, the Department of Military Affairs, and the chief of defence staff to protest loudly, I want him to protest loudly. We hope he will," the former finance minister said when asked about the issue.

Close

"He is the Chief of Defence Staff and the Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. So, I want him to protest loudly and I assure him, our voice will join him and in protesting loudly, but he should lead the protest," he added.

related news

The allocation compared to last year's budget estimate of Rs 3.18 lakh crore is an increase of 5.63 per cent but it comes to around 1.8 per cent if calculated against the revised estimate of 3.31 lakh crore for 2019-20.

Out of the total allocation, Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been set aside for capital outlay to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.