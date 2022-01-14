CDS General Bipin Rawat’s chopper crashed due to inclement weather, ‘entry into clouds’: IAF

A total of 14 people including Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots died in the recent chopper crash in Coonoor (Image: Screenshot/ANI)

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s chopper crashed on December 8, 2021, due to inclement weather conditions, the preliminary findings of the tri-services Court of Inquiry released on January 14 have revealed.

The accident took place after the chopper entered into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

As per the findings of the court of inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 chopper crash, in which CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 others were killed, it was not caused by mechanical failure or sabotage, or negligence.

The Indian Air Force said: “The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the accident. The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in controlled flight into terrain. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed.”

The IAF informed that the inquiry team analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder and also questioned all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident.