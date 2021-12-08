MARKET NEWS

English
CDS Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash; here are some other noteworthy Indians who were killed in air crashes

This is not the first time India lost an eminent personality to an air crash. Noted nuclear physicist Homi J Bhaba and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi are among those who lost their lives to similar tragedies.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others died in a tragic Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter crash that took place on December 8 near Coonoor in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning after the news broke. He tweeted: “I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, son of India’s first female prime minister Indira Gandhi, was killed in an air crash in 1980. He was flying a Pitts S-2A aircraft and was a licensed commercial pilot.

Senior Congress leader and member of Madhya Pradesh royal family, Madhav Rao Scindia died in an air crash on his way to Kanpur in a chartered flight in 2001.

Telugu Desam Party leader and Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi died in a chopper crash in Andhra Pradesh in the year 2002.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, too, died in a chopper crash in 2009.

Two years later, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Dorjee Khandu met with the same fate after the helicopter he was travelling by crashed near Tawang. His remains were found five days later.

Noted industrialist OP Jindal, who was the Haryana power minister at the time, was killed in a helicopter crash in 2005. He was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi. Industrialist Ashok Birla also died in an air crash in 1990, along with his wife Sunanda.

Nuclear scientist Homi J Bhaba, who is considered the ‘Father of the Indian nuclear programme’, died in a plane crash in Switzerland in 1966.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aeroplane Crash #air crash #CDS General Bipin Rawat
first published: Dec 8, 2021 08:34 pm

